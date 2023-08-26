Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Stake in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 58.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 88.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $610.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 4.06. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $114,706.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,207.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

