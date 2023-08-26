THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. THK has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.98.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

