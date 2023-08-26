THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THK Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. THK has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.98.
THK Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than THK
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.