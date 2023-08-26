The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

