The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on October 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.