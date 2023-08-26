The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Toro makes up 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TTC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. 167,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,425. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

