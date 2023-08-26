The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in August

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the July 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS SCVPF remained flat at $9.50 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

