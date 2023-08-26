The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 242.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

