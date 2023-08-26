The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLPP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.