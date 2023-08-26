The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Buys $157,047.48 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,697.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,406.94.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 114,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

