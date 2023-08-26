The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GDL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
