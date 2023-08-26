The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GDL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 81.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

