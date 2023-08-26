The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX stock opened at $154.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

