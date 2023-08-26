The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Arthelbert Louis Parker Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $74.73 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

