The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Arthelbert Louis Parker Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $74.73 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Brink’s

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

