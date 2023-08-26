The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 8,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.