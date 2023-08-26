The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 8,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.65.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.