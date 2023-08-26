Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $118,120.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.63 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after buying an additional 1,340,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

