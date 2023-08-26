Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $807,407.85 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 67.7% lower against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $807,407.85 and $12,707.45 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

