TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.03 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $122.38 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,863,548 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,327,626 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.