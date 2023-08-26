Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $148.68 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 358,413,735 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.