Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $148.99 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $148.99 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 358,171,388 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.