Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $149.02 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002404 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 358,050,263 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.