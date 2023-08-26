Terra Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.77 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $362.88 million and $8.77 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002621 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002399 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,075,419,311 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,302,492,723 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.