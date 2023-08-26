Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Up 192.6% in August

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the July 31st total of 305,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tempo Automation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TMPO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 663,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,738. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempo Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tempo Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

