Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 680.4% from the July 31st total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 570,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Telesat Trading Down 10.8 %

TSAT stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,845. Telesat has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $239.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Telesat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Telesat by 16,038.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098,362 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 249,260 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in Telesat by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Telesat by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telesat by 677.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Stories

