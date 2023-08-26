Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.