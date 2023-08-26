Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODY stock remained flat at $14.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

