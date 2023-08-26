Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TWODY stock remained flat at $14.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.
About Taylor Wimpey
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.