Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tantech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Tantech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tantech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

