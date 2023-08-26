Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tantech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Tantech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

