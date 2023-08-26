Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

TYOYY traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.94. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $141.27.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

