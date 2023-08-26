Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,202,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $482.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

