Taglich Brothers Comments on Sidus Space, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sidus Space in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sidus Space’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SIDU opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.43.

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 205.96% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIDU. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sidus Space by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

