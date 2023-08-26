Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,345 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $178.11.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

