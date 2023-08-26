Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,968 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
