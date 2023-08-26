Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,055 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $224.25 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.08.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

