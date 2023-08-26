Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 361,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,875,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 202,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,371,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $268.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

