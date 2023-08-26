Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 114,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.22 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.