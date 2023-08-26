Sweat Economy Price Up 11.7% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $55.97 million and $941,103.12 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,582,377,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,830,104,985 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

