Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Financial Comparison

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A HomeStreet 0.59% 6.69% 0.39%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surrey Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 3 0 0 2.00

HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.98%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.49 $66.54 million $0.13 70.69

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Surrey Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

