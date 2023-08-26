SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 2,343,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,176,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SunPower by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

