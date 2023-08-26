Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

IR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,444. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.