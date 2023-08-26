Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 689,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

