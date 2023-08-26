Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 689,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.