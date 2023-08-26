Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 5,291,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

