Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 2,381 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 90.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,037,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,994,000 after purchasing an additional 492,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

