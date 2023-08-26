Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,026,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 334,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,502,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,190. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.