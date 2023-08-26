Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

SCHB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 948,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

