Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.01. 1,511,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

