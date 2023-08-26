Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 245,570 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,176 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

