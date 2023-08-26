Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 11,617,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,901,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

