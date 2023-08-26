Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,568. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.69. 1,308,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,569. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

