Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 708,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,411. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

