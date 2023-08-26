Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMTOY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

