Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $4.86 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018530 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.11 or 1.00055619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00026126 USD and is down -28.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

