Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker
In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stryker Stock Performance
NYSE SYK opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
